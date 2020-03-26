As much as the majority of us are quarantined within the confines of our home, we are, at least, allowed to go out from some fresh air and exercise. And it's important that you take advantage of that, provided, of course, that you don't flock to public spaces in droves. Find a quite space in nature to call your own and experience oneness with the world around you with these evocative songs.

Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell

One of the most famous songs about climate change, Joni Mitchell sings about the destruction of nature for man's personal gain, and warns that mankind will regret this urbanisation in the future in her 1970 single from Ladies of the Canyon. It's so iconic that it's been covered multiple times since its release by the likes of Amy Grant, Bob Dylan, Counting Crows, Harry Styles and more.

How Far I'll Go - Auli'i Cravalho

Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for Disney's Moana, this Grammy-winning tune is about our heroine's desperate desire to sail out into the open sea, despite being forbidden by her fearful father. It perfectly encapsulates the beautiful mystery and the stunning vista that is her oceanic destiny.

Mother Nature's Son - The Beatles

Taken from 1968's The White Album, Mother Nature's Son was inspired by guru the band met on a trip to India, as well as, according to Paul McCartney, Nat King Cole's song Nature Boy. It's a pretty simple song about a lonely country boy writing music while surrounded by streams, mountains and fields, but it's evocative all the same.

The Sea - Morcheeba

It's another song about the ocean and definitely one our favourite chill-out, trip hop tracks of all time. Released in 1998 from the band's album Big Calm, this is full of lyrics about seaside memories from fishing boats to thieving seagulls. If you're a seaside homebird, you'll feel so nostalgic with this tune.

Caribbean Blue - Enya

Pretty much any Enya song can make you think about nature such is the beauty of her voice and lyrics, but this 1991 track from her album Shepherd Moons really hits the mark with it's words about the Greek wind gods and the tropical blue sky imagery. It's also very conducive to calm thoughts.

Wuthering Heights - Kate Bush

Nothing quite captures the bleak beauty of the Yorkshire moors like Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, and Kate Bush's hit song of the same name certainly does it justice in musical form. It's her debut single, released in 1978 from her first album The Kick Inside and went on to top the UK charts thanks to its captivating weirdness.

The Water - Johnny Flynn ft. Laura Marling

This beautiful collaboration between these British folk singers featured on Flynn's 2010 album Been Listening. It uses the image of a river as a metaphor for depression, and rhythm and vocal harmonies to representing the flow of the current. It's true that it's not necessarily about nature, but it's a sensational analogy.

Listen to more nature songs on our Spotify playlist: