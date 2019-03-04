Artist:
Song title: Sucker
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Six years after they embarked on a hiatus, the Jonas Brothers are back with a new single entitled 'Sucker'. The group are set to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden for four days in a row to celebrate their reunion. 

