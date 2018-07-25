It's everything we wanted from a growing-up comedy.
The first trailer for Jonah Hill's directorial debut 'Mid90s' has finally been unveiled and it's the most nostalgic glimpse of two decades ago that you'll see all year. The movie is expected to hit US theaters this Fall and it will no doubt have you dusting off your ancient skateboards.
Jonah Hill at the Cinemacon Awards
'Mid90s' is a brand new coming-of-age comedy directed and written by Jonah Hill. Not only is it his first time directing a feature film, it's also his first time writing a screenplay, though he previously worked on the stories for '21 Jump Street' and 'Sausage Party' among others.
The story follows a 13-year-old boy named Stevie growing up in 90s Los Angeles. He has an intensely hostile relationship with his older brother Ian who is both verbally and physically abusive, and a difficult relationship with his mother Dabney; a single parent with co-dependence issues.
He soon finds his place in the world when he befriends a group of foul-mouthed skaters who hang out outside the Motor Avenue skate shop. Rebellious, largely poor and mostly older than him, he soon learns about sticking up for himself and that his life isn't necessarily worse than anyone else's.
Everyone has their own stuff to deal with, regardless of class, age or race, and all you can do is skate through it. That's kind of the message that this movie lets you take away. Jonah Hill confessed it was films like 1995 indie movie 'Kids' and the gritty British hit 'This Is England' that inspired him in writing this movie.
Jonah will not be starring in the film. His most recent movie appearance was Gus Vant Sant's John Callahan biopic 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' and he's also set to appear in a new comedy entitled 'The Beach Bum' with Matthew McConaughey, as well as 'The Lego Movie 2' and 'How to Train Your Dragon 3'.
Instead, 'Mid90s' stars 'Fantastic Beasts' actress Katherine Waterston, alongside the Oscar nominated Lucas Hedges who recently appeared in 'Lady Bird' starring Jonah Hill's sister Beanie Feldstein, and Sunny Suljic who appeared as a skateboarder in 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot'.
More: Jonah Hill directs Danny Brown music video
'Mid90s' will be released on October 19th 2018.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...