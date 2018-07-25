The first trailer for Jonah Hill's directorial debut 'Mid90s' has finally been unveiled and it's the most nostalgic glimpse of two decades ago that you'll see all year. The movie is expected to hit US theaters this Fall and it will no doubt have you dusting off your ancient skateboards.

Jonah Hill at the Cinemacon Awards

'Mid90s' is a brand new coming-of-age comedy directed and written by Jonah Hill. Not only is it his first time directing a feature film, it's also his first time writing a screenplay, though he previously worked on the stories for '21 Jump Street' and 'Sausage Party' among others.

The story follows a 13-year-old boy named Stevie growing up in 90s Los Angeles. He has an intensely hostile relationship with his older brother Ian who is both verbally and physically abusive, and a difficult relationship with his mother Dabney; a single parent with co-dependence issues.

He soon finds his place in the world when he befriends a group of foul-mouthed skaters who hang out outside the Motor Avenue skate shop. Rebellious, largely poor and mostly older than him, he soon learns about sticking up for himself and that his life isn't necessarily worse than anyone else's.

Everyone has their own stuff to deal with, regardless of class, age or race, and all you can do is skate through it. That's kind of the message that this movie lets you take away. Jonah Hill confessed it was films like 1995 indie movie 'Kids' and the gritty British hit 'This Is England' that inspired him in writing this movie.

Jonah will not be starring in the film. His most recent movie appearance was Gus Vant Sant's John Callahan biopic 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' and he's also set to appear in a new comedy entitled 'The Beach Bum' with Matthew McConaughey, as well as 'The Lego Movie 2' and 'How to Train Your Dragon 3'.

Instead, 'Mid90s' stars 'Fantastic Beasts' actress Katherine Waterston, alongside the Oscar nominated Lucas Hedges who recently appeared in 'Lady Bird' starring Jonah Hill's sister Beanie Feldstein, and Sunny Suljic who appeared as a skateboarder in 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot'.

'Mid90s' will be released on October 19th 2018.