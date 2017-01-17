Jon Voight has spoken about his daughter Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt, saying he’s rooting for the former couple and their six children.

Voight and Jolie have gone through well-documented periods of estrangement in recent years, but they have since repaired their father-daughter relationship.

“It’s a difficult time, and I don't like to talk about it, but of course, I'm thankful for everybody's good wishes and prayers,” Voight told US Weekly. “And I hope things work out.”

“I’m rooting for them. I don't want this thing to dissolve. I'm rooting for the kids,” he added. “My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children.”

Last week Jolie and Pitt released their first statement since their shock decision to end their marriage last year. The high profile split has so far played out in public with allegations coming from both sides, but the couple have now committed to handling the rest of their divorce proceedings in private.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," their joint statement read.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” Earlier in the month People reported that Pitt has being having weekly five hour supervised visits with the children since October. The temporary agreement is said to be in place to run until the end of January.