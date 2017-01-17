The actor says he hopes the couple can work things out when it comes to an agreement over their children.
Jon Voight has spoken about his daughter Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt, saying he’s rooting for the former couple and their six children.
Voight and Jolie have gone through well-documented periods of estrangement in recent years, but they have since repaired their father-daughter relationship.
Jon Voight has spoken about his daughter Angelina Jolie’s divorce
“It’s a difficult time, and I don't like to talk about it, but of course, I'm thankful for everybody's good wishes and prayers,” Voight told US Weekly. “And I hope things work out.”
More: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Release First Joint Statement On Divorce
“I’m rooting for them. I don't want this thing to dissolve. I'm rooting for the kids,” he added. “My heart is with everybody, and my daughter, certainly, and the children.”
Last week Jolie and Pitt released their first statement since their shock decision to end their marriage last year. The high profile split has so far played out in public with allegations coming from both sides, but the couple have now committed to handling the rest of their divorce proceedings in private.
"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," their joint statement read.
More: Angelina Jolie Agrees To Seal Custody Documents With Brad Pitt
"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” Earlier in the month People reported that Pitt has being having weekly five hour supervised visits with the children since October. The temporary agreement is said to be in place to run until the end of January.
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
To hear Conservatives tell it, Hollywood is out of touch with the true "America." To...