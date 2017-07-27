Jon Stewart’s absence from television is to finally come to an end later this year, with HBO’s announcement that the comedian and satirist will be heading up two special projects, including his stand-up comedy special in more than 20 years.

It was announced at the TCA summer press tour, and then reported by Variety on Wednesday evening (July 26th), that HBO would be the home of Stewart’s first stand-up special since 1996’s ‘Unleavened’. As such, it will be his return to TV after an absence of nearly two years.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” Stewart said. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

In addition, 54 year old Stewart will also be fronting up the autism benefit ‘Night of Too Many Stars’, including stand-up and sketches, on November 18th that will also be broadcast on HBO.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said HBO’s head of programming Casey Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humour. We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials.”

Stewart is currently under a four-year production deal with HBO, which he signed in late 2015 shortly after wrapping up his 16-year stint on ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central.

Initially, there were plans for a short-form digital animation project focussing on political matters, in the tradition of ‘The Daily Show’, but technical difficulties bringing such a project to life meant that it was scrapped back in May this year after many delays.

