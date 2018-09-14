With Ben Affleck widely reported to be about to quit his role as Batman, Jon Hamm has been quick to position himself as his successor as The Caped Crusader in the DC Extended Universe.

Warner Bros. is likely to see two of its highest profile actors exiting the DC Extended Universe, with yesterday’s widely seen reports that Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman and recent reports indicating that the studio was on the verge of jettisoning Affleck as Batman too.

So, with The Dark Knight needing to rise again, former ‘Mad Men’ star Hamm has suggested himself as a possible casting choice in a new interview for the In Depth series.

“I am a huge comic book fan, always have been,” he explained. “I've read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I'm pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they're done well. It depends on the story. It all comes down to the story.”

Furthermore, Hamm believes he could pull off the dual nature of the Batman character – i.e. the party-loving playboy Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego.

“I'd probably fit the suit,” Hamm mused light-heartedly. “I'd have to work out a lot, which I don't love. But, I am sure there's an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”

Until quite recently, Affleck had been lined up to direct and star in his own stand-alone Batman film. However, earlier this year Warner Bros. turned the direction of the project over to Matt Reeves, and now, with news of Affleck’s recent rehab stint, the studio is believed to be reluctant to pay the insurance premiums necessary to keep the 45 year old actor on board.

Cavill is also said to be on the verge of hanging up the Superman cape, after scheduling clashes meant he was apparently unable to fulfil a cameo in the upcoming Shazam!

However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros said: “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

