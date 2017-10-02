The stellar cast for Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 'Good Omens' has been fleshed out even more this week, with Amazon revealing that Jon Hamm would be joining the series in the role of the archangel Gabriel. Starring alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen - who will be playing lead characters Crowley and Aziraphale respectively - it's clear that everything is being put into this show to ensure it's a success.

Jon Hamm seems to be the perfect choice to play archangel Gabriel

Amazon said of the character Gabriel: "He is everything that Aziraphale isn't. He's tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed. We were fortunate that Jon Hamm was available, given that he is already all of these things without even having to act."

Though it's a small role in the book, Gaiman has already promised that Gabriel will have a larger part to play in the miniseries, so it's going to be very interesting for readers to see just how the character is embedded within the story on the small screen.

Originally released in 1990, 'Good Omens' has a dark history when it comes to being turned into a live action adaptation. Terry Gilliam was set to direct a movie with Robin Williams and Johnny Depp leading the cast, but when financing on the project fell through, everything fell apart. That is of course until Gaiman revealed that he was writing the script for a six-part television series, on the request of his late writing partner Pratchett.

Already described by Amazon as a "comedic apocalypse", 'Good Omens' will also star the likes of comedian Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson and Adria Arjona, and is the perfect opportunity for Hamm to showcase his acting chops in a role like none he's taken on before.

It's also another opportunity for Gaiman's work to gain worldwide attention once more, following the success of Starz series 'American Gods', adapted from the novel of the same name by the author. We can't wait to see what he's got up his sleeves next; there are certainly no storytellers quite like him.

'Good Omens' is set to premiere on Amazon at some point in 2018. We'll bring you more news on the miniseries as and when we get it.