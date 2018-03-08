Action producer Jon Favreau has been chosen to write the script for the forthcoming live action 'Star Wars' series in a move that happens to be a dream come true for the filmmaker. It comes after a long-standing working relationship with Disney, and years of being a huge fan.

Jon Favreau at the Directors Guild Awards

The Marvel producer was the voice of Pre Vizsla in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and also has a role in the forthcoming Han Solo spin-off, but now he's doing what he's always wanted to do and writing some 'Star Wars' stories for the brand new direct-to-consumer series.

'If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you', he said in a statement. 'I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.'

It's certainly an appropriate choice for Lucasfilm's owner Disney, since he has previously directed such movies as 'Iron Man' and 'The Jungle Book', and is currently shooting the upcoming 'Lion King' live action film. He has also served as an executive producer on 'The Avengers' and is set to helm 'Jungle Book 2'.

'I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform', Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said. 'Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.'

Little else is known about the forthcoming series, other than that it is set to air in 2019. The next 'Star Wars' project to be released is 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' on May 25th 2018, less than five months after the release of Episode VIII 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.