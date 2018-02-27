When Jon Bernthal was announced to step into the role of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher on Marvel Television, there was an obvious excitement amongst the fan base. Making his debut in Netflix original series 'Daredevil', he made such a good impression that he would go on to get his own solo series, which has now been recommissioned for a second season.

Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle in 'The Punisher' season 2

Not quite a superhero, but not a villain either, The Punisher is somebody that's on a completely different level to any of the other characters we've met through Netflix and Marvel's collaborative shows. We've seen him go out and gain revenge for the deaths of his loved ones, but now he remains a tackler of underground corruption.

Making his return at some point in the near future, exactly what we'll see him deal with next is anybody's guess, but Marvel TV have started dropping some new information about who'll be joining him on screen. In fact, this week they've released descriptions of three new characters, and the names of the stars who'll be playing them.

The first new character will be played by 'Shooter' actor Josh Stewart, who'll step into the role of John Pilgrim. He's a man whos had a violent past, not unlike the show's titular star, but will see circumstances "force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank Castle's world."

There will also be the addition of '13 Reasons Why' star Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix, described as "a street-smart grifted with a mysterious past," as well as Floriana Lima of 'Supergirl' fame as Krista Dumont, "a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans."

Production on 'The Punisher' season 2 looks set to start in the next few weeks, so we imagine more information just like this is on the way. We can't wait to see what the cast and crew have cooked up for this time.

'The Punisher' season 1 is available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news on the show's second season as and when we get it.