For many Marvel comic book fans, Frank Castle aka The Punisher is one of the most recognisable and deadly characters they've ever been introduced to. With professional training and a tragic past that has turned him into a vicious killer that takes lives without thinking of the consequences, he is at the very best an anti-hero, and at worst another dangerous villain.

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle in 'The Punisher'

Throughout the years, various adaptations of the character have been brought to fans, but have failed to hit the mark for a number of different reasons. With the arrival of the second season of 'Daredevil' on Netflix however came the most faithful and lauded version of Punisher to-date, with Jon Bernthal stepping into the role.

Speaking with Den of Geek, the actor explained: "...I do have some familiarity with the comic book audience from 'Walking Dead', I know how much Frank Castle means to so many people and it's a responsibility that I take enormously... It's huge for me and I know how much the character resonates with members of law enforcement, members of the military and it was something that I really, really wanted.

"And I had also known that there was a stigma to the role and people question some of the previous iterations. I got really lucky to get this part and I got really lucky to be able to tell Frank's story over a 13 episode arc and now that we've shot season one of 'The Punisher' series, I'm just very nervous, I really just hope people like it. You know we've worked really hard and I really, really want people to continue to dig this version of Frank and I care about his audience deeply."

It's of course hugely reassuring to hear the love and passion Bernthal has for this role and for the world of comic book adaptations. With such a rich history within that world, he's the perfect person to bring Frank Castle to life, as he's already proved through his introducing in 'Daredevil' season 2.

Bernthal clearly has a deep understanding of the loyalist fan base that come with any comic book adaptation, and he knows just how quickly they can turn on a character if he or she doesn't continue to serve the narrative they hope to follow. Hopefully with 'The Punisher', those working behind-the-scenes will continue to hit all the right marks for those watching at home.

'The Defenders' launches globally on Netflix on August 18, with 'The Punisher' set to debut at some point later this year.