Following his hugely successful debut in the second season of 'Daredevil', Frank Castle aka The Punisher got his own standalone series, which will come to Netflix before the year is up. With Jon Bernthal in the titular role, expectations are high, as the Marvel character's world is delved deeper into than ever before.

Jon Bernthal returns to the titular role in 'The Punisher'

This week, more information surrounding the series has been teased by the streaming service, along with a new chunk of text on exactly what fans should expect from the episodes when they make their debut.

A newly-released synopsis reads: "After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone."

It's going to be very interesting to see Frank Castle tackle a criminal organisation for the greater good, rather than to simply gain revenge on behalf of his deceased loved ones. Whether he'll be able to rein in his vigilante actions, or if he'll still act on impulse rather than on what is morally 'right' remains to be seen, but it looks like 'The Punisher' is going to be one of the most compelling shows Netflix has to offer.

Then again, there's every chance that the conspiracies uncovered by Frank in this new series could be linked to his life in other ways. With such a rich history, he's not somebody to take being crossed lightly, so we can certainly see him moving to take action if another part of his past is brought into the spotlight.

Whatever the case may be, it's already obvious that this version of The Punisher is by far the most successful to ever work its way into the world of live-action. We can't wait to see where Bernthal's performance takes viewers next.

'The Punisher' is set to debut on Netflix at some point in 2017.