Aiming for a release this November, Netflix and Marvel have collaborated on a series that was never a part of their initial agreement, after the huge success and fan support that Jon Bernthal gained in his role of Frank Castle aka The Punisher in the second season of 'Daredevil' on the streaming service.

Jon Bernthal returns to Netflix with his solo Marvel series 'The Punisher'

Simply titled 'The Punisher', the series will follow the character's journey closer than ever before, with plot description and details of a story arc for Castle being kept tightly under wraps by all involved.

Delving deeply into the criminal underworld of Hell's Kitchen, New York, the show will see Castle continuing to deal with the loss of his family, whilst fighting against those who oppose him in his own, vicious ways.

Though he's a hti with the fans, Bernthal has said he doesn't want viewers to lose sight of this character for who he really is. He isn't a superhero. In fact, he's just as much a criminal as those he fights against.

Speaking with Moviefone, the actor discussed leading a series as an anti-hero: "It’s an interesting predicament. To put [the Punisher] as the central character is interesting; I think that my big struggle with him is that one of my biggest kind of things that I’m always fighting for on set is, I always want to preserve the essence of Frank, and have the right and be bold enough to really turn my back on the audience, and not do things to win the audience’s favour, but rather stay true to the character and the essence of who he is. So, I think that’s the real challenge: being bold enough to not make him too heroic, at least ‘heroic,’ is important to me. That being said, I think there’s Frank Castle inside of everybody, I think being a father and being a husband, he’s a character that I deeply empathise with."

It's going to be hard to see Castle as somebody that should be treated as anything less than a hero, but the best characters are those that can fall on both the side of "good" and "evil". Nobody is ever purely "good" or purely "evil", and Castle is probably one of the best representations of that.

'The Punisher' is expected to debut on Netflix at some point this November.