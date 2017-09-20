There's a more "human side" of Frank Castle to be explored in the upcoming solo series of 'The Punisher' on Netflix, according to showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Having made his debut in the second season of 'Daredevil', Castle quickly worked his way into the hearts of everybody watching, with actor Jon Bernthal the man to bring him to life. Becoming an instant fan-favourite, it didn't take much persuading for Netflix to commission a solo series.

Jon Bernthal will star as Frank Castle in 'The Punisher'

Though we don't know too much about the plot we'll be delving into with 'The Punisher', there have been hints at an underground conspiracy that goes much further than New York. Having avenged the murder of his wife and children, it will be very interesting to see what Castle is fighting for this time round.

Known to viewers as a ruthless killer who takes no prisoners, Castle's personality will be expanded past that in the new series, if these new comments from Steve Lightfoot are to be believed.

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, the showrunner teased of 'The Punisher': "You saw him in 'Daredevil', where he is pretty brutal and pretty dark. But on that show he was always on a mission. You only got to see 25% of who he was, and it was the guy who was always killing. He was an antagonist, not the protagonist. We carry on in a way that fans of the character will be satisfied by, but we’re also showing the other 75% of the character, enriching him and making the human side more present."

He added: "In 'Daredevil', he was a guy with a very simple agenda which was revenge. And that was used to highlight Matt Murdock’s dilemmas. In this show, we’ve had to give him dilemmas of his own. With any show, even if it’s about superheroes or whatever, you have to find things that normal people will identify with, that are everyman qualities."

It may be a little hard for viewers to try and figure out where Castle's emotional side will come from away from his family, but to know how hard he took the loss of his loved ones is certainly something many of us can empathise with. Seeing where his journey takes him from this point is going to be very interesting indeed.

'The Punisher' will come to Netflix at some point in 2017.