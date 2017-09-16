The actor says Frank becoming "more and more human" is just a phase of sorts.
Following the brilliant response to Jon Bernthal's version of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher in the second season of Marvel's Netflix series 'Daredevil', the streaming service came to an agreement with Marvel to bring a solo 'Punisher' series to the platform.
'The Punisher' lead star Jon Bernthal at San Diego Comic Con
Now confirmed to be debuting before the end of 2017, more information surrounding the series is beginning to trickle out, with a synopsis released this week promising more controversy in New York, and villainous forces that extend beyond the reaches of the American state.
Bernthal has been very vocal in saying that he wants to get the show right; especially so after making such a good impression with his 'Daredevil' debut. Now in a new interview, he's opened up a little more about the series' content.
Teasing some of what we should expect when the show makes its Netflix debut later this year, the actor told Collider: "The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that’s a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It’s going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that."
He added of Frank's "mission" in the series: "He’s a man on a mission again [in The Punisher], and what [Punisher showrunner and Hannibal alum Steve] Lightfoot is trying to do is ask the question 'What do you do when that’s over? What do you find out about yourself when you realise there’s nothing left? What is his purpose?' There’s an introspective bent in trying to figure that out. He finds something to fight for, something new to believe in."
Having stayed mostly isolated from his fellow cast and crew during the filming process for the series, Bernthal has taken himself personally to a place that has hopefully allowed him to extend his reign as the best live adaptation of The Punisher there's ever been.
"I do not want to let people down," he says when rounding out the new interview. We're sure he'll leave a lasting impression no matter what when 'The Punisher' hits Netflix.
More: Jon Bernthal Feels "Deeply" Responsible For 'The Punisher' Role
'The Punisher' will debut on Netflix before the end of the year.
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Kate Macer is an FBI Agent who's about to undertake probably the most dangerous mission...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
High school can be the worst time for some people, and for Greg Gaines (Thomas...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...