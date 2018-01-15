Now that a second season of 'The Punisher' has been confirmed, with Jon Bernthal once again stepping into the role of Marvel Comics character and anti-hero Frank Castle, fans of the Netflix original series have been putting their heads together to come up with some ideas about where exactly the show may go. The final decision however, will of course rest with those working behind-the-scenes.

Whilst nothing official has yet been said, Bernthal himself has been opening up about what he may like to see in the future of his series. Bringing Marvel television's Daredevil and Jessica Jones to the show is something that he would do if he were in charge of artistic direction.

Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter are responsible for bringing Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and Jessica Jones to the small screen in respective Netflix original series of their own, and as they all exist within the same universe as The Punisher, as well as Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Bernthal's ideas are ones that could easily be implemented.

Speaking during ACE Comic Con in Arizona, the actor explained (according to Screen Rant): "You know, I love Charlie [Cox]. I’ve worked with him before and I’d work with him again on anything in a heartbeat. He’s the reason I’m doing this. He brought me into this and his performance is what made me want to do it."

He later added: "That being said, they’re all great. I’m a huge fan of Krysten’s [Ritter] too. She’s killer and I’d love to work with her as well."

Seeing Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher in the same show would certainly see the characters clash. They've all got hugely different levels of morality, so there's no assurance that the trio would actually work together in a shared and common goal.

Daredevil and Jessica Jones have of course already teamed up in 'The Defenders', alongside Luke Cage and Iron Fist, and we saw there how the four heroes had to put their differences aside to make sure they could take down a greater threat. So, would it be such a huge stretch to see Punisher brought into the fold somehow? His series could provide the perfect platform to mix the beloved characters, even if just for an episode or two.

We'll bring you more news on the confirmed second season of 'The Punisher' as and when we get it.