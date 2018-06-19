Shane Walsh will be returning for a single episode of 'The Walking Dead' season 9.
It's official: Jon Bernthal will be making a return to 'The Walking Dead' as Shane Walsh. Rumours had been circulating about a potential comeback ever since Bernthal was spotted on the set of the show in Atlanta with his former co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who play Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon in the show, and it would seem that those wondering if he would return to the AMC series were right to be curious.
Shane was one of the original characters in 'The Walking Dead', and would prove to be the main adversary for Rick during the show's first two seasons. Though they had at one point been close friends, Shane impregnated Rick's wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) when the pair thought Rick had died at the start of the zombie outbreak.
As their relationship deteriorated, Rick would bring Shane's life to an end, stabbing him in the chest and cementing himself as the new leader of the group of survivors that had come together. Now though, with Lincoln set to exit 'The Walking Dead' halfway through the upcoming ninth season, Bernthal has a comeback in the works.
No details surrounding the single episode appearance have yet been confirmed, but it's likely Shane will be appearing either in a flashback, or in a vision during Rick's final moments. Whatever the case may be, it'll be exciting to see one of the show's originals back in the midst of the action, even if it is just for a short amount of time.
Exactly how new showrunner Andrea Kang will be waving goodbye to Rick remains to be seen. The obvious option is to kill the character off, but it would be nice to allow him a return or comeback in the future should he ever want to do so.
'The Walking Dead' season 9 will debut on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK later this year.
