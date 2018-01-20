Shane Walsh (played by Jon Bernthal) was without a doubt one of the most polarising characters to come from the world of 'The Walking Dead'. Though he only lasted for a couple of seasons before attempting to kill his former best friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and ended up being killed himself by Rick, he was somebody whose presence is still felt to this very day.

Jon Bernthal is now best known for taking the titular role in 'The Punisher'

As the potential father to young Judith, who Rick is raising as his own following the death of his wife Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies), Shane may be dead in body, but his spirit truly lives on. Fortunately for Judith, Rick seems more than willing to put the past behind him and dedicate his time to his potential second child. We imagine this will only grow following the devastating developments in the season 8 midseason finale.

Though Bernthal left 'The Walking Dead' in season 2 and the AMC series only grew in strength in its next couple of seasons, the actor hasn't been tossed to the wayside. Instead, he's picked up a number of brilliant roles, and is now arguably most recognisable thanks to his take on Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Netflix's original Marvel shows. Happy in his position, Bernthal seems unwilling to go back to the world of 'The Walking Dead'.

Speaking with The Daily Express, the actor was very honest in his reply when asked if Shane could return to the 'TWD' universe via spin-off series 'Fear The Walking Dead', and said: "I loved Shane and whilst I’m super grateful I got to do that, he was a character that had a beginning, middle and end, and I got a whole rounded opportunity. I feel like we’ve seen all we need to see of Shane. If we got to see him backwards – that would be interesting. But Shane died in that field. Doing the show and being killed off the show are two of the best things that have happened in my career."

Honestly, we think Bernthal is making the right decision in all but closing the door on bringing Shane back. Nostalgia is perfect when executed correctly, but bringing Shane into 'Fear' may just feel like a sad attempt to bring in more viewers; something that would be done more for profit than for storytelling. Things like that turn fans against shows, so keeping Shane away for the foreseeable future has to be the right path to go down.

We'll bring you more news from the world of 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear The Walking Dead' as and when we get it.