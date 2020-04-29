JoJo has opened up about her diagnosis of clinical depression, admitting she didn't feel ''any shame'' seeking help for her mental health as there is a ''history of mental health issues in her family''.
She said: ''Because there is a history of mental health issues in my family, I didn't feel any shame seeking help. Those of us who have a predisposition toward depression or a chemical imbalance - sometimes we just need a little help.''
And the 29-year-old singer opened up about how she felt ''overwhelmed'' by her career at the beginning and turned to alcohol to cope.
She added: ''I was feeling overwhelmed and found myself wanting to get out of my mind because I was so scared and so sad. At the end of the day I am a product of a family with substance-abuse issues. When I woke up and didn't know how I got home, I was like, 'This is not okay.'''
JoJo - who has been open about being involved in a dispute with her record label after her meteoric rise to fame - felt the most important thing was to ''control'' what she could and accept there were some things out of her control.
Speaking to People magazine, she shared: ''I looked at what I could control as opposed to what was out of my control.
''What was out of my control was I never knew what I was going to get from my father, if he was going to OD again; if my record label was going to let me out of my deal, or if I was ever going to legally be able to own my own voice again.''
