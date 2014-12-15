Artist:
Song title: Dynamo
Time: 04:01
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Rock.pop

'Dynamo' is the new song taken from Johnny Marr's second solo album 'Playland', released in October 2014 through New Voodoo records. The album has been produced alongside his long time collaborator James Doviak.

Johnny Marr - Dynamo