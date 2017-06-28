Johnny Galecki was faced with some seriously bad news earlier this week when his beloved ranch in California caught fire and burnt down. Fortunately, he wasn't on the property at the time and was therefore unharmed, but he is just thankful everybody else in surrounding areas were unharmed.

Johnny Galecki at 'Rings' premiere

'The Big Bang Theory' star heard about the blaze in San Luis Obispo, California, which spread more than 1,200 acres to other properties in the area, on Monday night (June 26th 2017). According to Johnny, fires like this are not unusual in that region due to the dry, hot weather.

'My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile', he told TMZ.

The fire was quickly contained and the actor will have access to the place in due course to salvage what he can from the ashes. Despite losing his retreat, he is simply grateful that no-one was hurt and has nothing but praise for the emergency services - largely the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection - that arrived to fight the flames.

'It's never the structures that create a community - it's the people', he continued. 'And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.'