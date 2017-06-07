Johnny Flynn and Geoffrey Rush play Albert Einstein, young and old, in an extraordinary new biopic TV series entitled 'Genius'. Chock-full of recognisable British stars, the program delves deep into the life of the smartest man who ever lived in National Geographic's first scripted drama.

Johnny Flynn stars as young Albert Einstein in 'Genius'

The life of the German theoretical physicist is explored in more detail than ever before with National Geographic's latest series 'Genius'. It's an unusual and yet exciting turn for 34-year-old Johnny Flynn, who has only been acting as a serious career move for a few years.

Samantha Colley plays Einstein's first wife Mileva Maric

He's best known as the frontman of folk band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, but you may recognise him from the 2014 comedy series 'Lovesick'. That year he was also in the Sundance drama 'Song One' with Anne Hathaway and 'Clouds of Sils Maria' with Kristen Stewart and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Geoffrey Rush as the older Albert Einstein

In 2015 he appeared in an episode of the BAFTA winning British sitcom 'Detectorists', for which he wrote and performed the theme song, starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones. His next project is Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody', in which he is set to star as Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

While Johnny plays the younger Albert Einstein, Geoffrey Rush takes on the role of the more memorable elder incarnation of the scientist. The likeness is rather impressive, even if you can't get the actor's famous role of Captain Barbossa in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies out of your head.

'Genius' stars Claire Rushbrook, Robert Lindsay and Johnny Flynn

More British stars of 'Genius' include Samantha Colley from 'Victoria' as Einstein's first wife Mileva Maric, 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael McElhatton as his Nobel Prize-winning rival Philipp Lenard, 'Whitechapel''s Claire Rushbrook as his mother Pauline, 'My Family' star Robert Lindsay as father Hermann and Ralph Brown from 'Withnail & I' as Max Planck - another Nobel laureate. Plus, 'A Royal Night Out' star Emily Watson plays Einstein's second wife Elsa, marking it the second time she and Geoffrey Rush have been onscreen husband and wife after 2013's 'The Book Thief'.

Emily Watson is the second wife Elsa Einstein

The series has been created by Noah Pink ('This Is Your Death') and Kenneth Biller ('Legends') based on the 2007 biography 'Einstein: His Life and Universe' by Walter Isaacson, with the first season exploring his early years and starting career, up until his development of the Theory of Relativity. A second season is scheduled to follow, and its direction will be made clear by the end of season one.

The tenth episode season finale of 'Genius' airs on June 27th 2017.

Ralph Brown plays Nobel Prize winning physicist Max Planck

Johnny Flynn as Albert Einstein

Michael McElhatton stars as Philipp Lenard