With a CV boasting film, television and stage productions, it is impressive that Johnny Flynn continues to add to his music catalogue. Released on Transgressive Records, it will be supported with an appearance at the SXSW festival in Texas, before a run of UK dates toward the end of March.

Stirring and slow, 'Raising The Dead' opens the record in organic tones of guitars and organs to back up the drawled delivery that Flynn employs. 'Wandering Aengus' provides more dynamic while keeping the characterisation, while 'Barleycorn' feels like the soundtrack of a Western adventure movie. Yet whilst the atmosphere is impressively set, the lack of hooks denies a lasting positivity. The swooning 'Jefferson's Torch' fares better and has some understated guitar touches, but the closing due of 'The Landlord' and 'Hard Road' are challenging to endure, particularly in the context of a record with little variation in pace or palette. There's always a degree of admiration for a record that isn't shamelessly aiming for mass commercial success, but there's not enough to enjoy on this release.