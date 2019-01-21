The awards celebrate all the worst films over the past year with ex-husband and wife duo, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in the mix
The awards season are in full flow and, a day before the Oscar nominations are announced, many actors have learned of their inclusion in a much less coveted list: the Golden Raspberries. The Razzies hand out accolades to those who have not performed as well as their Oscar-nominated counterparts and, this year, ex-husband and wife combination - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard - have been recognised for particular roles.
Former couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, have been nominated for Razzies
In addition, former Oscar winner, Dame Helen Mirren, has been gifted her first Razzie nomination for horror, Winchester, alongside husband and wife team, John Travolta and Kelly Preston.
The Razzies hand out prizes for worst picture, worst actor and worst actress - categories which Depp and Heard - who divorced amid allegations of domestic abuse - and Travolta and Preston appear in for Sherlock Gnomes, London Fields and Gotti respectively.
MORE: Donald Trump Receives Three Razzie Nominations
Gotti, Travolta's mob drama, received six nods overall in which the former Grease star played mob boss John Gotti and Preston played his daughter Victoria.
The film was savaged by critics with one particularly unkind mention from the New York Times critic which said: "I'd rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again."
Holmes & Watson, also fared badly with six nominations, including worst actor for Will Ferrell and worst supporting actor for John C Reilly.
MORE: Melissa McCarthy Relished Serious Role In Can You Forgive Me?
The other films to receive six nominations are the widely discredited documentary Death of a Nation, which compares the US Democratic Party with the Nazis; and puppet crime drama The Happytime Murders.
Melissa McCarthy, who is nominated for worst actress for both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, is one Razzie nominee who could also receive an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.
She has an outside chance of being nominated for an Academy Award for playing author-turned-conwoman Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
