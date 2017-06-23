Depp personally introduced a screening of his film 'The Libertine' at Glastonbury when he made the controversial remarks.
Johnny Depp seemed to threaten the American president Donald Trump with assassination during a brief appearance at Glastonbury Festival.
The 54 year old actor appeared in person to introduce a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine on Thursday (June 22nd), and asked the assembled crowd: “Can you bring Trump here?”
When the people booed him in response, Depp told them: “You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”
Johnny Depp attending the premiere of the latest 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film in May 2017
“I want to clarify,” he added after that comment got a mixed response of laughter and shock. “I'm not an actor. I lie for a living [but] it's been a while. Maybe it's about time.”
That comment seemed to allude to the 1865 assassination of president Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth as he attended a play.
“By the way, this is going to be in the press and it'll be horrible,” Depp then said. “It's just a question, I'm not insinuating anything.”
Depp is not the first celebrity to make a joke about killing Trump since he took office as president back in January. At a rally just after the inauguration day itself in Washington D.C., Madonna told a crowd she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House”.
American rapper Snoop Dogg fired a toy gun at a Trump character in one of his music videos; comedienne Kathy Griffin got in hot water after posing with a lifelike, bloodied Trump head in a photoshoot that cost her her job at CNN; and a staging of Shakespeare’s play ‘Julius Caesar’ saw a very obvious Trump character being graphically assassinated.
ABC News has subsequently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is aware of Depp’s comments.
