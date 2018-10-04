A couple of years after the court case was settled, Johnny Depp has broken his silence over Amber Heard’s allegations that he physically abused her during their marriage.

The 55 year old Pirates of the Caribbean star was reported to have lashed out on numerous occasions against Amber, 32, soon after she filed for divorce following 15 months of marriage in May 2016.

These aspects of the case were settled out of court, but in a new interview, Depp insisted the allegations against him, including an incident in which he was said to have hit Heard with an iPhone, “couldn’t even sound” like something he’d do.

“Twenty-five feet away from her, how the f*** am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t f****** stupid,” he told British GQ this week.

Johnny Depp has spoken out about Heard's domestic abuse allegations

Depp, who has two children, 19 year old Lily-Rose and 16 year old Jack with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, said that the whole experience had to have been damaging to his kids.

“I do this shit for my kids, man. How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever?” Johnny said. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14 year old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’”

More: Johnny Depp sued by film crew member for alleged physical assault

After the allegations emerged, Depp said that he could “feel people looking at him differently” and that he suddenly became persona non grata within many parts of the industry. For instance, his central casting in the Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald has come under intense criticism and scrutiny.

“I know I was never going to be Cinderella, but it felt like within a very, very short period of time that suddenly this version — for lack of a better word — of Cinderella had been immediately turned into the beast. He’s Quasimodo.”

However, Depp is confident that he’ll eventually be exonerated and that he’ll “be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids” when it’s all over.

More: Johnny Depp opens up about divorce and financial lawsuits