Depp's son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, is rumoured to be seriously ill.
New reports are suggesting that Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’s teenage son Jack is suffering from what’s described as “serious health problems”.
The concerning news emerged after French star Paradis was absent from the red carpet premiere in Paris of her latest film A Knife In the Heart on Tuesday evening (June 26th). The movie’s director, Yann Gonzalez, reportedly addressed the audience at the screening that she had stayed at home to be with 16 year old Jack, her son whom she shares with Depp.
“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” French outlet Public quoted Gonzalez as having said the following day.
55 year old Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp is currently in Europe on tour with his band The Hollywood Vampires, and was photographed in Munich arriving at his hotel this week.
It’s unclear precisely what illness that Jack is battling, and neither Depp nor Paradis has made a public statement about their son at the time of writing.
Jack – whose birth name is John Christopher Depp III – was born to Vanessa and Johnny in 2002, and is the younger sibling of his actress and model sister Lily-Rose, aged 19.
Back in 2007, Depp and Paradis – who announced their split in 2012 following 14 years of marriage – went through the harrowing experience of their daughter being hospitalised. Lily-Rose, then seven years old, was hospitalised for three weeks in London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital after her kidneys failed due to a serious E.coli infection.
“I lived in the hospital for three weeks with my girl and my kid, not knowing if she was going to make it or not,” Depp told an awards show back in 2016.
