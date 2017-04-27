The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride at Disneyland is not the kind of ride you scream on, but when Johnny Depp turns up in full Captain Jack Sparrow attire you just can't help yourself. The actor gave Disney fans the surprise of their lives this week.

Johnny Depp stars in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

Yesterday (April 26th 2017), as part of the promotion for the forthcoming 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (also known as 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge'), Johnny Depp showed up at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California dressed as his rum-drinking character from the movies as part of the famous attraction.

It's long been known that Johnny carries around his Jack Sparrow costume anyway just so that he can surprise sick kids at children's hospitals wherever he happens to be, but riders at the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction were not expecting this. The actor staggered around brandishing his sword at stunned onlookers who immediately got out their phones and shared footage of the event on Twitter.

Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/rxPm1GdRHu — Amanda (@ItsMandizzle) April 27, 2017

And speaking of wearing his Jack Sparrow costume on hospital visits, he recently did just that on a recent trip to Brisbane, Australia. He put some smiles back on children and adults' faces at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital by spending time with some of the patients.

'He was going from room to room seeing all the kids who couldn't get out of bed', a witness told ABC Australia. 'He was taking his time to make sure he spoke to each and every one of them. It was really beautiful. Everyone kept on trying to move him on, but he kept on coming back. He came on the condition that he wasn't pushed along and crowded by adults and he could spend as much time as he wanted with the kids.'

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' is set to be releeased on May 26th 2017.