Depp spoke to Rolling Stone about his acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard, and the bizarre stories about his spending habits that emerged last year.
After a tumultuous couple of years which saw him divorce Amber Heard amid allegations of domestic abuse, combined with a publicised court case regarding financial troubles, Johnny Depp has spoken out in an attempt to clear up rumours about his personal life.
The 55 year old Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke to Rolling Stone magazine this week, opening up in quite some detail about his emotional state as he recalled 2017, saying “I was as low as I believe I could have gotten.”
“The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed’,” he adds. “I couldn’t take the pain every day.”
Depp settled the acrimonious divorce from Heard in August 2016, but claims over domestic abuse have dogged him since, with many calling for him to lose his role in the next Fantastic Beasts film The Crimes of Grindelwald.
Johnny Depp in June 2018
After that, details kept emerging in the press about his spending habits, after he sued his former business managers Joel and Robert Mandel of The Management Group in January 2017 for mis-managing his money. They countersued, claiming his losses were down to his own profligacy, with lavish expenditures such as blowing $30,000 every month on wine alone.
“My son had to hear about how his old man lost all his money from kids at school, that's not right,” Depp said about the experience and the effect it had on his kids (Lily-Rose, 19, and Jack, 16).
Eventually, he made the decision to focus on writing a new memoir and clear his head – although it involved coming dangerously close to alcoholism.
“I poured myself a vodka in the morning and started writing until the tears filled my eyes and I couldn’t see the pages anymore,” he revealed. “I kept trying to figure out what I’d done to deserve this. I tried being kind to everyone, helping everyone, being truthful to everyone… The truth is most important to me. And all this still happened.”
