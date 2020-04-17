Johnny Depp has joined Instagram and thanked fans for their ''unwavering support'' over the years.

The 56-year-old star shared two posts on the social media site on Thursday night (16.04.20) and has already amassed more than 1.6 million followers since creating an account.

In his first post, he shared a picture of himself sitting on a bench in what appeared to be a dark cavern surrounded by candles, and he teased something special would be incoming.

He wrote: ''Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute (sic)''

And he later posted an eight-minute video, in which he said he hadn't felt any reason to join Instagram before, but decided to as the threat of the ''invisible enemy'', a reference to the current coronavirus crisis, has caused so much damage.

He said: ''I've never done any of this before.

''I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives.

''People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates.

''Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic.''

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard - thanked his fans for their ''unwavering support'' over the years.

He said: ''On a more personal note, thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years.''

Johnny urged people to ''care for one another'' during the pandemic, and encouraged them to be creative during lockdown.

He said: ''We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.

''Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow.

''Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don't, learn.''

The actor later admitted John Lennon's 1970 hit 'Isolation' is now ''especially fitting'', and he plugged his cover of the tune alongside Jeff Beck, which was recorded months before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

He captioned the post: ''Isolation

''Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio (sic)''