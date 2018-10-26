Following a difficult few years in his personal and professional life, Johnny Depp has reportedly been ditched from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise as Disney plans a significant re-boot of the series.

It’s the role that superstar Depp is arguably the most famous for, having held down the part of the colourful Captain Jack Sparrow in five Pirates of the Caribbean over the last 15 years. However, his last outing in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales became the lowest-performing movie of the series in commercial terms.

Now, original Pirates scriptwriter Stuart Beattie has hinted in a new interview that Disney has decided to part ways with Depp as it seeks a major overhaul of the entire franchise.

“I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now,” Beattie told Daily Mail TV on Thursday (October 25th) at a red carpet event in Hollywood.

Johnny Depp at the premiere of 2017's 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'

“And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it. I think Jack Sparrow will be his legacy. It’s the only character he’s played five times, it’s the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it’s what he’ll be remembered for.”

More: Johnny Depp “felt bad” for J.K. Rowling over ‘Fantastic Beasts’ casting furore

55 year old Depp has been hit with a number of personal dramas and scandals in the last three years, with his ex-wife Amber Heard accusing him, while launching divorce proceedings, of mentally and physically abusing her during their 15-month marriage. Although Depp denies these allegations, it’s impacted his career, with his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel under intense social media scrutiny and many calling for his part to be re-cast.

Beattie feels that Depp’s career will be permanently defined by his part in making Pirates of the Caribbean a $4 billion franchise.

“Before Jack Sparrow came along, [Depp] was considered this kind of quirky, independent actor that made these really cool little Tim Burton films, but he was by no means a movie star and a lot of people thought we were crazy for casting him at the time,” Beattie continued.

“Because he wasn't a proven commodity; you know, a big movie star. And we were making a big movie and we were putting this quirky, independent actor in the middle of it and people thought we were crazy. The fact that it worked is a miracle. They were certainly nervous watching the rushes everyday but when it all came together, something just clicked and it was magic and connected with audiences. I'm proud to be a part of it.”

More: Johnny Depp speaks about Amber Heard domestic abuse allegations