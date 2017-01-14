The couple split in May 2016.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalised their divorce, five months after the former couple agreed on a financial settlement.
Heard first filled for divorce in May last year, just 18 months after marrying the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalised their divorce
In August Depp agreed to pay Heard a $7 million settlement, an amount which the actress pledged to donate to charity. In the terms agreed on Friday Heard was also granted custody of the couple’s two dogs, Pistol and Boo.
More: Why Amber Heard Hasn't Been Able To Donate Johnny Depp Divorce Money To Charity
TMZ reports that Depp gets to keep the couple’s properties which include real estate in L.A., Colorado, Kentucky, the Bahamas and France. He also retains more than 40 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, boats and golf carts.
Speaking to TMZ, Depp’s lawyer Laura Wasser, said: "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”
Heard’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell told People: “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’”
More: Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Reach $7 Million Divorce Settlement
Neither party will receive spousal support and both Heard and Depp were ordered to pay their own legal fees. They have also both been barred from discussing the relationship publicly.
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...