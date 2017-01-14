Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalised their divorce, five months after the former couple agreed on a financial settlement.

Heard first filled for divorce in May last year, just 18 months after marrying the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

In August Depp agreed to pay Heard a $7 million settlement, an amount which the actress pledged to donate to charity. In the terms agreed on Friday Heard was also granted custody of the couple’s two dogs, Pistol and Boo.

TMZ reports that Depp gets to keep the couple’s properties which include real estate in L.A., Colorado, Kentucky, the Bahamas and France. He also retains more than 40 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, boats and golf carts.

Speaking to TMZ, Depp’s lawyer Laura Wasser, said: "We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family's lives behind them. Having his request for entry of dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

Heard’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell told People: “It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’”

Neither party will receive spousal support and both Heard and Depp were ordered to pay their own legal fees. They have also both been barred from discussing the relationship publicly.