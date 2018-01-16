A new documentary is set to be released later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash's memorable concert at California's Folson Prison. It's been given the green light by his estate, so you can expect a rare and unmissable insight into the singer's life between the 50s and 60s.

Johnny Cash - At Folsom Prison

Thirteen years after the release of the Academy Award winning biopic 'Walk The Line' starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, Johnny Cash is being immortalised in yet another screen venture with this focusing on his infamous jailhouse show.

The title of the upcoming documentary is yet to be revealed, but it is thought that Thom Zimmy of 'Elvis Presley: The Searcher' fame will be directing. 'While the linear narrative of the Folsom Prison performances will anchor our film, each song in the set list will open a door into a nonlinear presentation of Cash's emotional, musical and personal development', he said in a statement.

Johnny Cash wrote his song 'Folsom Prison Blues' in 1953, featuring it on his 1957 debut album 'With His Hot and Blue Guitar' and later his fourteenth album 'All Aboard the Blue Train'. He recorded a live version during his Folson State Prison show, after which it became a number one hit on the country music charts in 1968 and earned him his first Grammy Award.

The song was originally inspired by the 1951 movie 'Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison', and it became the lead track on his live album 'At Folsom Prison'. The concert at the California facility was by no means his only prison show in his career; indeed, there were a great many. Funnily enough, he had never actually been in prison, save for a few one-night county jail stays for misdemeanours.

The wannabe outlaw passed away at the age of 71, less than four months after the death of his wife June Carter.