'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live' is set to tour live in concert in 2019.

Following the success of 2018's arena tour of 'Star Wars: A New Hope Live with Orchestra' the next instalment of the 'Star Wars: Film Concert Series' will travel around the UK with Oscar-winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film.

The performance will feature The Novello Orchestra and will be conducted by David Mahoney and will begin at Manchester Arena on September 27, before moving onto Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow.

'Episode V' follows Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) as they flee from ice planet Hoth to Cloud City to escape the clutches of the Empire, however, they are captured by Darth Vader who is laying a trap to lure his trainee Jedi Knight son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to the planet so he can attempt to turn him to Dark Side of The Force.

Legendary composer Williams has scored all eight of the main movies in the sci-fi series, which began with 1977's 'Star Wars: A New Hope' for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

His scores for 'The Empire Strikes Back', 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' and 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' were also nominated for Best Original Score at the Oscars.

Williams, 87, is the Academy's most nominated living person and the second most-nominated individual in history after Walt Disney with five Academy Awards and the composer also has four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards and 22 Grammy Awards to his name.

The concluding part of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: Episode IX' is released this December.

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' tour dates:

Fri 27 Sept Manchester Arena

Sat 28 Sept: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sun 29 Sept: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tue 1 Oct: Birmingham Arena

Wed 2 Oct: Liverpool Arena