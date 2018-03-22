John Oliver has reached peak White House trolling with his latest venture, a children's book about Vice President Mike Pence's gay rabbit Marlon Bundo. It's an LGBTQ take on the politician's own book release, which was released by him and his family on the same day, and it has already outstripped the original in sales.

John Oliver at the Emmys after party

His family pet is definitely the only thing the 'Last Week Tonight' host likes about the Vice President, but he did find it funny that Pence has taken the name from the Academy Award winning star of 'The Godfather', Marlon Brando; a man who was such a Lothario in his day that he even had multiple homosexual relationships.

There's nothing wrong with that in itself, of course, it's just amusing that Mike Pence - someone who is clearly not a big advocate for the LGBTQ community - would condone that, inadvertantly or not. Thus came 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'; the story of a male rabbit who falls in love with another male rabbit and gets married.

It's a wholesome children's tale by John Oliver and his staff writer Jill Twiss that apparently appeals so much more to parents than the Mike Pence's story of 'Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President', because it's already number one on Amazon.

'I did hear that unfortunately we have sold out because we were not anticipating people really buying it', John revealed on 'The Ellen Show'. Never fear though, it's in reprint as we speak so that everyone can enjoy this adorable story. Even better, all proceeds from the sales of the book are going to the LGBTQ charity The Trevor Project.

Just in case you needed another reason to buy the book, John Oliver added on 'Last Week Tonight': 'Selling more books than Pence will probably really p**s him off.'

More: John Oliver confronts Dustin Hoffman over sexual misconduct claims

Needless to say, neither Mike Pence nor President Donald Trump has responded to the news of John Oliver's book getting more sales... But we can't wait to see what they do say.