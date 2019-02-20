Artist:
Song title: Preach
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach'. Featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen, it dropped as part of a YouTube fundraiser with an aim for $50,000 to be donated towards a new campaign called Free America which helps communities that have been negatively affected by the unfair criminal justice system.

