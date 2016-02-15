Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

John Legend Pictures

John Legend radio 2 - London United Kingdom - Friday 16th December 2016

BBC Music Awards - London United Kingdom - Monday 12th December 2016

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 20th November 2016

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Celebrities arrive at Catch - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 4th November 2016

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

John Legend at BBC Radio - London United Kingdom - Friday 21st October 2016

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen go out for date night - London United Kingdom - Friday 21st October 2016

Gothem Magazine celebrates featuring John Legend on the cover - New York New York United States - Monday 17th October 2016

Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Culver City California United States - Saturday 4th June 2016

Spike TV 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Culver City California United States - Saturday 4th June 2016

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lunch with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen - Malibu California United States - Sunday 29th May 2016

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying a stroll with their baby on a nice Spring Day - New York City New York United States - Monday 16th May 2016

2016 GRAMMY Awards Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 15th February 2016

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.