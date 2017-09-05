It seems that one of showbiz’s favourite couples were on the verge of not even continuing if John Legend had got his way when he tried to break up with his now-wife, Chrissy Teigen, until the model just said no.

John Legend revealed he tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen almost a decade ago

Speaking to the Guardian about the two women in his life - Chrissy and their 16-month-old daughter, Luna - the 38-year-old explained that almost a decade ago he tried to split from the Sports Illustrated cover star.

However, feisty Chrissy refused to let it happen and the pair eventually married in Italy in 2013.

Describing the incident, Legend said: "I was really stressed and busy.

"I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’"

They were dating again less than half an hour later.

"She pushes me to be funnier," he said, "not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder."

Referencing John’s wobble on Twitter, 31-year-old Chrissy said: "It wasn’t a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no"."

The pair met in 2007 when a music video director paired them on a shoot for Legend’s song Stereo.

The singer - who wrote his hit song, All Of Me, about his wife - was shown a picture of the model and told they might hit it off.

Speaking about the video which shows the couple meeting and falling in love, he said: "It was this one-on-one video of just me and a girl and she’s my love interest in the video.

"We spent the whole day dancing together, grinding together. And, uh, we made a music video."

John Legend is starting his UK tour on 8 September.