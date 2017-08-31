John Legend has opened up about the struggles he and wife Chrissy Teigen faced while trying to conceive.

The couple are already parents to one-year-old daughter Luna and Chrissy recently revealed they were trying for another child in the near future. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, John said the challenges the couple faced while trying to conceive made their relationship stronger.

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” John told the magazine.

“I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not.

“We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too,” he added.

But while John and Chrissy are often viewed as ‘couple goals’, the singer said he wouldn’t describe himself as the “perfect spouse”.

“I don’t want to present myself as the ‘perfect spouse’ and I don’t want to present our relationship as the ‘perfect relationship’ because I don’t think anybody meets that definition,” John said.

However John added he doesn’t mind being known “as somebody who’s devoted to their wife.”

“I think it should be cool to be a good partner, a good spouse, a good father, and/or a good parent,” he added. “If I’m one of the people who helps make that cooler, I think that’s great.”