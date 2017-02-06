Seemingly not content with becoming a movie soundtrack maestro, John Legend has a busy summer ahead of him in 2017, announcing a new North American tour to support his recently released album Darkness and Light.

The singer, 38, announced an extensive tour of Canada and the United States beginning on May 12th in Miami and ending on June 30th in New Orleans, taking in 27 more live dates in between.

When he hits the road, Legend will be supported by R&B singer Gallant, whose first album Ology recently earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Legend has been enjoying a lot of exposure and success of late, appearing in the smash hit movie La La Land, contributing to its soundtrack as well as on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ mixtape. The lead single from Darkness and Light, ‘Love Me Now’, also recently climbed into the Top 25 in the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Tickets for the Darkness and Light Tour go on sale on Friday (February 10th) at 10am, with a pre-sale available for Citi/AAdvantage members commencing tomorrow (February 7th).

Meanwhile, Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen – and the mother of his one year old daughter Luna – suffered some quite literal exposure on the biggest stage of all at last night’s Super Bowl, as she experienced a ‘nip slip’ courtesy of a wardrobe malfunction as the cameras in the stadium panned round to her.

Remaining as cool as a cucumber when an eagle-eyed fan tweeted a video of the incident to her, swimwear model Teigen simply re-tweeted it and captioned it “boom goes the dynamite”.

