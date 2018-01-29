The #TimesUp campaign was set up by a number of prominent people in the acting and music industry and is a unified call for change for how women are treated everywhere in the wake of a number of shocking sexual allegations.

John Legend and Chriisy Teigen have donated to #TimesUp campaign

Days after one of the more shocking sexual assault cases where sports physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for decades of abuse against America's foremost female Olympic gymnasts, singer John Legend and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen have donated $200,000 (£140,000) to the #TimesUp initiative.

It has been reported the famous couple donated the money to a GoFundMe site for the movement in honour of the USA Gymnastics Team.

The pair's contribution was reportedly an offline donation, but their names were listed in the attribution which read: "Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on behalf of the heroic gymnasts of the USA Gymnastics Team."

The generous donation comes four days after the USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct and after more than 150 women came forward with allegations against Nassar.

Before a statement from McKayla Maroney was read out in court on her behalf last week, Chrissy tweeted that Maroney was silenced by a non-disclosure agreement that meant she was unable to speak out.

In the tweet, the pregnant star offered to pay any fine McKayla received should she break the non-disclosure agreement and the $200,000 donation is double what it has been suggested the fine would be; however, USA Gymnastics said it would not enforce the $100,000 fine it could have imposed on Maroney for speaking out about the abuse.

Many famous faces wore white roses to the recent Grammy Awards ceremony in acknowledgment of the #TimesUp initiative which says ‘the clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It's time to do something about it.’