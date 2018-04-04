When talking about his wife Emily Blunt in the past, John Krasinski has always been very much aware that he’s punching above his weight. However, it definitely registered with him when he had an unpleasant encounter with a British customs agent recently.

The former ‘The Office US’ alumnus, 38, has been married to English actress Blunt for nearly eight years, and they have two daughters together. Stopping by ‘The Tonight Show’ on Tuesday night (April 3rd), the star told host Jimmy Fallon about the time he visited his wife on the set of Mary Poppins Returns in Britain a few months ago.

“I married up, and don’t I know it,” Krasinski quipped, after the audience had cheered loudly after Fallon had mentioned Blunt’s name. “They don’t have to tell me; the customs agent in London did.”

John Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt in 2017

“It was going great, the customs, the whole experience. And then I hit this guy who was about my age,” Krasinski continued. “He looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me.”

Furthermore, he described what happened when the customs agent started quizzing him about his occupation.

“He said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’ And I went, ‘You know, we redid the U.K. version of ‘The Office’,” Krasinski told Fallon. “Strike one! He was like, ‘Oh, you took what we did, perfect’.”

“And then he says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ And I was like, ‘My wife,'” said the star. “He says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know man, her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go!'”

Although they’ve dated for nearly a decade, Blunt and Krasinski are starring in the same film together for the first time in the upcoming A Quiet Place, out on April 6th in the States. “We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way,” Krasinski joked about the experience.

