Barely a week after his new horror flick dropped, John Krasinski is already working on another project with the film's producers entitled 'Life On Mars'. It's a short story adaptation for the actor-turned-filmmaker, though he's not thought to be starring in the film himself.

John Krasinski at the premiere for 'A Quiet Place'

The likes of Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are re-joining the director for his next movie, which is currently in negotiations to be picked up by Paramount. It will be the immediate follow-up to his latest film 'A Quiet Place', in which he starred with his real life wife Emily Blunt.

It's an intense thriller co-written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck that became an unexpected cinematic sensation. It follows the life of a family living in total silence to avoid the wrath of creatures that hunt by ear. Whatever Krasinski has up his sleeve for 'Life On Mars', it's safe to say fans will be tingling with anticipation.

So far we know that it's an adaptation of a short story by Cecil Castellucci called 'We Have Always Lived on Mars', which is all about the descendants of a colony on Mars of humans that abandoned Earth many years ago. Only when she discovers that she can breathe Martian air, their whole history is thrown into question.

Currently, no screenwriter for the movie has been revealed, nor is Krasinski set to appear in the movie in an acting capacity. He will be on the production team, however, with Sunday Night Productions colleague Allyson Seeger.

John Krasinski might always be best known for his role in NBC comedy 'The Office', but he's quickly earning his stripes as a film director with 'A Quiet Place' which earned $85 million worldwide against its $17 million budget.

He made his directorial debut on the 2009 comedy drama 'Brief Interviews with Hideous Men' based on David Foster Wallace's short stories. He also directed two episodes of 'The Office' before moving on to his next film project, 'The Hollars', in 2016; a romantic comedy starring Sharlto Copley, Charlie Day, Richard Jenkins and Anna Kendrick.