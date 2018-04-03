John Krasinski may be gearing up for the release of his new movie 'A Quiet Place', on which he directed and co-starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt, but that hasn't stopped the star from chatting about the future. In fact, he's even recently mentioned that he'd love to join the world of films released by Marvel Studios in the near future if given the opportunity.

John Krasinski would love to join a Marvel film as Mister Fantastic

Following the recent deal between 21st Century Fox and Disney, which would see the Marvel characters under Fox's control eventually be able to move on over to Disney and potentially join their Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's likely a lot of behind-the-scenes chatter about which of the comic book characters should first make the jump. Frontrunners will of course include the members of the Fantastic Four. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are the four members of the crimefighting squad, and we've seen various iterations of the group on the big screen throughout the years. 2015's 'Fantastic Four' movie failed to make waves, however, so we imagine the next time we see them in cinemas will be yet again another reboot. Could we see Krasinski as a part of that?

Speaking with Screen Rant, the actor was asked about potentially playing Mister Fantastic alongside his wife Emily Blunt, who could fit into the role of the Invisible Woman. His response left open the door for some big plans in the future if filmmakers and studio bosses want him on board.

"Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four," he said. "I would love that! I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If they’re are any left, a lot of these have been taken but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great."

Krasinski's enthusiasm for the franchise is apparent, and if that passion is something Blunt shares, we think the duo would make for a brilliant team as part of the franchise! They've obviously got chemistry, being married in their real lives, so they should be able to light up the screen with ease. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one!

We'll bring you more news surrounding the 21st Century Fox and Disney merger as and when we get it!