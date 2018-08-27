Shortly after the reboot of popular comedy sitcom, Roseanne, the hit show got cancelled following a racist tweet posted by the titular actor, Roseanne Barr. Now fellow actor John Goodman - who played Roseanne’s on-screen husband - has come out in defence of his former co-worker to reveal his ‘surprise’ that ABC cancelled the reinvigorated show after just nine episodes.

John Goodman revealed he was depressed after the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot

Goodman, who played father-figure Dan Conner in the hit show, said he knows for ‘a fact’ Roseanne Barr isn’t racist.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he also revealed how he battled depression for a month after the show was canned on May 29.

"I was broken-hearted," he said. "I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. That had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit."

He said he jumped at the chance to take part in the reboot, despite being glad to see the series go when it ended its original run in 1997.

Goodman described filming the reboot as 'a gas', saying that he felt very close to everyone on the team.

The show will continue but will be rebranded The Connors and won't feature Barr.

Looking ahead to the new series, Goodman said the cast will have their work cut out to make the show a success without her.

Goodman said he did message Barr during that time, saying: "She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on.

"I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she's still going through hell."

Barr caused widespread outrage after she tweeted that former US Government official Valerie Jarrett, who was born in Iran and is of African American heritage, looked like 'the Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby'.

She has repeatedly apologized for any offence that the tweet caused as well as to the cast and crew of Roseanne but refuses to accept that it was racist.