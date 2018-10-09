American actor John Goodman, best known for his role in internationally-acclaimed 1990s comedy, Roseanne, has spoken out about how the cast on the spin-off show, The Conners, misses the actress who played the titular character.

John Goodman is part of a Roseanne spoin-off show minus Roseanne herself

Roseanne Barr's revival of her comedy earlier this year was swiftly cancelled by ABC after the 65-year-old comedian likened former Obama administration official Valerie Jarratt to Planet of the Apes which the network described as being "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values".

Shortly after cancelling the show - which was based around a portrayal of a working-class American family - ABC announced spin-off show, The Conners, comprising the same characters but without Roseanne.

Now, Goodman, 66 - who plays Dan Conner - has admitted he misses his former co-star.

MORE: John Goodman Says He Was 'Brokenhearted' When Roseanne Revamp Was Cancelled

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show Live! he said she was "definitely" missed.

He said: "After that many years, it’s like a family. And last year, it was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away it was almost like a dream."

His admission comes after Goodman and his remaining co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf gave their first group interview since Barr's racist tweet.

The show is due to debut on October 16 and it's new cast members said The cast of The Conners - which debuts on October 16 - told People they are glad they have each other.

MORE: John Goodman Was Humiliated By Kristen Wiig Meeting

Gilbert, 43, added: "Any sadness that we feel over what we’ve lost we’re hopefully channelling in an honest way into the show.

"And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It’s been kind of built into the mix.

Goodman added: "We’re leaning on each other when we do this show. And supporting each other - that’s a very strong feeling among us.

"There was a debt owed to this fictional family. We want to finish telling this story."