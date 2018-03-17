Following the news that Andrea Riseborough ('Black Mirror') would be likely stepping into the lead role in Sony's forthcoming 'The Grudge' reboot comes more casting news this week, as it's been revealed 'Sleepy Hollow' and 'Harold & Kumar' star John Cho has jumped on board to star alongside her, and previously announced cast member Demian Bichir ('Alien: Covenant').

'The Grudge' has seen huge success in the past, with the 2004 American reboot of Japanese hit horror 'Ju-on: The Grudge', starring Sarah Michelle Gellar in the leading role, scoring over $187 million in the box office on just a budget of $10 million. Sequels followed, but never really lived up to the precedent that the first film had set out.

Now, instead of relying on the past, Sony have decided to do the whole thing all over again, in a project that finally seems to be coming together. Riseborough will star as a single mother and detective, but other plot details are yet to be announced.

That includes exactly who Cho will be playing, but as Variety's exclusive report claims, he'll now be working closely alongside the cast, as well as script writer and film director Nicolas Pesce ('The Eyes Of My Mother').

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will be working alongside Ghost House and Good Universe on the movie, which marks their first time working together since their smash hit horror 'Don't Breathe'.

Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi will serve as producers on behalf of Ghost House, with Erin Westerman and Nathan Kahane slotting into the executive producers roles for Good Universe, alongside fellow executive producers Doug Davison, Roy Lee, and Schuyler Weiss. Romel Adam and Brady Fujikawa will oversee the film for Ghost House and Good Universe respectively.

Raimi has in the past promised a bit of a different spin on the story we're all used to seeing play out in 'The Grudge' movies, but whether or not it will prove to be a success remains to be seen. We imagine big fans of the horror genre will be flocking to see the reboot in their droves, but the real test will come in seeing whether or not it can capture the attention of the wider viewing public.

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'The Grudge' reboot as and when we get it.