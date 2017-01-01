Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

John Cena Pictures

American Idol Finale Red Carpet - Arrivals - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 7th April 2016

John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella

American Idol Finale Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 7th April 2016

John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella

New York premiere of 'Sisters' - Arrivals - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 8th December 2015

John Cena
Nikki Bella and John Cena
Nikki Bella and John Cena

Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrates John Cena's 500th granted wish - New York New York United States - Friday 21st August 2015

John Cena and Stephanie Mcmahon
John Cena and David Williams
John Cena
John Cena
John Cena and Stephanie Mcmahon
John Cena and David Williams
John Cena
John Cena
John Cena and Stephanie Mcmahon
David Williams and John Cena
John Cena
Stephanie Mcmahon and John Cena

John Cena in Soho with his girlfriend - New York City New York United States - Thursday 26th June 2014

WWE at The O2 Dublin - Dublin Ireland - Friday 23rd May 2014

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2014 - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 29th March 2014

WWE Live tour - Dublin Ireland - Friday 8th November 2013

WWE SummerSlam 2013 press conference - Los Angeles CA United States - Tuesday 13th August 2013

WWE Revenge Tour - Dublin Ireland - Friday 19th April 2013

WrestleMania 29 Press Conference - New York City NY United States - Thursday 4th April 2013

WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief - New York United States - Thursday 4th April 2013

The WWE World Tour 2012, held at The O2 - Thursday 8th November 2012

The Press Conference for WrestleMania XXVIII at the Eden Roc Renaissance - Wednesday 28th March 2012

John Cena - WWE RAW Superstars returned to The O2 Arena with a surprise cameo appearance of wrestling legend Mick Foley as a guests referee. Seeing as local hero Sheamus wasn't on the roster for the Dublin show WWE Superstar CM Punk grabbed a - Wednesday 2nd November 2011

John Cena

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.