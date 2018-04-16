It was only last month John Cena and Nikki Bella were discussing plans for their upcoming nuptials, but it seems it just wasn't meant to be as they announce their split after a six year relationship. The reasons behind the break-up are as yet unclear, but they are claiming to be amicable still.

John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 'Blockers' premiere

The wrestling duo have come to the end of the road despite almost being ready to walk down the aisle. Instead of a time for wedding planning, the last few months seem to have been about trying to make their relationship work.

'While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another', they told Us Weekly in a statement. 'We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.'

Nikki used to date Dolph Ziggler, and once even confessed that she married her high school sweetheart at the age of 20 before it was annulled three years later. John was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau between 2009 and 2012.

It was the year of their divorce proceedings that he began dating fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, proposing to her on television during WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Nikki has only just returned from a bachelorette vacation in Paris with her twin sister Brie Bella and her best friend, and John Cena recently told Us that he wasn't taking on any of the wedding arrangements himself. 'It's all up to the boss', he told the publication.

He did, however, hint that all was not rosy in their relationship. 'Love is beautiful, but we've had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy', he continued. 'We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren't. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can't live without her and I love her and that's why I cave in on a lot of stuff.'

This time, though, he hasn't caved and Nikki is reportedly devastated that he has let her go. A source told People that he has always been one to struggle with the idea of having a family to provide for, and it seems he's not ready to change.

'He's an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn't think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth', the source said. 'But in that case, he never should've proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she's heartbroken.'