Renowned as a WWE Superstar and one of the world's leading wrestlers, John Cena is no stranger to the spotlight. Also making a name for himself on the big screen in films including 'Trainwreck', 'The Marine', and '12 Rounds', he's showing no signs of settling down and taking things slowly as his career goes on.

John Cena thinks the 'Knight Rider' reboot movie script is "amazing"

Currently preparing for what looks to be one of the biggest matches of his life at WrestleMania 34 next weekend (April 8), where he goes up against Undertaker, he's also celebrating the release of his new movie, 'Blockers'. It's not the only film in the pipeline for the star however, who has also this week been confirmed to front a 'Duke Nukem' movie.

Another huge project with his name attached was the rumoured 'Knight Rider' reboot, in which he'd star alongside Kevin Hart. Cena was said to take on the lead role of Michael Knight, which originally belonged to David Hasselhoff in the television series. Hart meanwhile, would voice the AI-driven car KITT.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Cena opened up about the draft of the 'Knight Rider' movie script he's read, saying: "Ehhhh, once again it takes a miracle to make a movie nowadays. It is still in the works and hopefully, it will come to fruition because the draft I read of it... I thought it was amazing."

Despite his passion for the project, his words won't come as much of a reassurance for fans who want to see the franchise make its way onto the big screen for a Cena-fronted reboot. The opening of his remarks suggest that the project will only be moving ahead if a "miracle" takes place, which is never good when you're one of the lead actors attached to the film.

Still, stranger things have happened, and with such a slew of big screen reboots and revivals making their way to fans across the past few years, we wouldn't be too surprised if this is something that did get the green light and move ahead. Here's to hoping the comedy can make its way to fans sooner rather than later.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the proposed 'Knight Rider' reboot as and when we get it.