Movie producer Andrew Form has been working on a 'Duke Nukem' film for some time, and this week confirmed that WWE Superstar turned actor John Cena is attached to take on the leading titular role in the video game adaptation. Plans for a 'Duke Nukem' flick were first announced at E3 in 2017 by Gearbox Software, and now that more details are beginning to slip out, the movie could be picking up some pace.

John Cena seems to be the perfect choice to play Duke Nukem

'Duke Nukem' became a hit amongst gamers following its original release in 1991, spawning a number of sequels and spin-offs across the years, with Nukem becoming one of the biggest figureheads of the gaming world. The character is one that actually looks incredibly similar to Cena, so rumours about the wrestler taking on the role have been swirling for some time.

Now officially attached to the titular role in any potential 'Duke Nukem' movie, Cena said to Screen Rant: "I think that’s the direct attachment and I’m very honored to be attached to that but that is a very fragile franchise. That was one that was very timeline specific, that is 1990s to the hilt. So, once again, it reflects upon story. The story has to come in dead-on balls, man. Like it has to come in told correct, told in a palatable sense for this generation, which you’re walking on eggshells... You can’t not be Duke Nukem, but you can’t make the wrong move... So I’m... What a blessing to be attached to that, a name like that, and I just hope development does the franchise justice."

Cena has of course been involved in a number of big screen projects in the past, taking on both action-focused characters in the likes of 'The Marine' and '12 Rounds', as well as more comedic roles in 'Trainwreck' and new release 'Blockers'. Combining those two genres may well be the key to making a success out of a Nukem movie, and producer Form has already confirmed he's taking inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Deadpool'. We can't wait to see how this one shakes out.

We'll bring you more news on the planned 'Duke Nukem' movie project as and when we get it.